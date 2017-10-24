Tropical system could affect Cayman in next few days

A broad, low-pressure weather system in the western Caribbean Sea is slowly moving northward, bringing with it widespread cloudiness and showers.

Mapping by the U.S. National Hurricane Center showed the system possibly affecting the Cayman Islands within the next few days. The system is expected to move into the northwestern Caribbean late this week or during the weekend, before moving north toward the U.S. East Coast.

The disturbance, currently located off the northeastern coast of Nicaragua, has a 50 percent chance of cyclone formation within five days and a 10 percent chance within 48 hours.

The next name on the list of tropical storms is Philippe.

Limited development was forecast Tuesday through Thursday, as the system sat close to land. After the system moves further north, however, environmental conditions are expected to be conducive for storm development.

Low wind shear and very warm sea surface temperatures favor tropical development, AccuWeather reported. A tropical wave moving from the east could interact with the system and promote storm organization.

AccuWeather warned that even if the system does not form into a tropical storm, the northwestern Caribbean and southern Florida will be at risk of flash flooding. Areas of Central America, Cuba and Jamaica could experience downpours, gusty thunderstorms, mudslides and dangerous surf.

The tropical feature could quickly become a hurricane, resulting in a more northeastern path toward central Cuba on Friday, AccuWeather reported.

The site encouraged residents from the central Caribbean to Bermuda to monitor the storm.