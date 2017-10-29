Out of the Kitchen – and into the ballroom

By
Vicki Wheaton
-
Bartender of the Year Award winner Cory Scruggs of Sunshine Grill, left, receives his award from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, as judge Raakesh Madoo looks on. - PHOTOS: DAVID GODDARD

Cayman’s chefs stepped out of their comfort zone and into the spotlight last Thursday night.

The annual Out of the Kitchen dinner, organized by the Cayman Culinary Society and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, showcased the talent from local restaurants with chefs cooking and plating tableside in The Ritz-Carlton ballroom.

The night marked the end of a culinary competition that had been held earlier in the week. Awards were presented to winning chefs and bartenders, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to restaurateur Leonard Hew.

In the past, the event has doubled as a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting The Ritz-Carlton Culinary Scholarship. This year, however, organizers decided to earmark the funds for hurricane relief, splitting them between the Red Cross and the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund.

Frederic Morineau, Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, expressed his delight at the amount of money raised on the night.

“With ticket sales, the raffle and live auction, we raised over US$75,000 – more than last year,” he said. “We are most grateful to the restaurants that participated, the staff who volunteered their time and the generous guests who bought raffle tickets and bid in the auction. It was a very successful night for a great cause.”

Out of the Kitchen
1 of 10
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell congratulates winner of the Best Student Award Dalesha Hurlston from UCCI, with Ruth Myles of the Department of Tourism.
Lifetime Achievement Award winner Leonard Hew blows out the candles on his birthday cake, celebrating his 80th birthday.
The team from Prima at Royal Palms take a quick break for some fun.
The team from YARA restaurant plate one of their dishes.
From left, culinary judge Augusto Schreiner, Chef of the Year Nicolas Sanchez from The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, and Chris Weaver
Best of the Show winner Prabhakaran Mathiyalagan from the Westin and culinary judge Bruce Ozga
Chef Dylan Benoit, left, and winner of the Philip Pratt Memorial Trophy, Dimuth Munasingha from YARA restaurant.
Bartender of the Year Award winner Cory Scruggs of Sunshine Grill, left, receives his award from Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, as judge Raakesh Madoo looks on. - PHOTOS: DAVID GODDARD
Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell speaks at the Out of the Kitchen awards ceremony.
Leonard Hew, center, who received a Lifetime Achievement Award, poses with chefs Keith Griffin, left, and Vidyadhara Shetty.
0
0

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY