Out of the Kitchen – and into the ballroom

Cayman’s chefs stepped out of their comfort zone and into the spotlight last Thursday night.

The annual Out of the Kitchen dinner, organized by the Cayman Culinary Society and The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, showcased the talent from local restaurants with chefs cooking and plating tableside in The Ritz-Carlton ballroom.

The night marked the end of a culinary competition that had been held earlier in the week. Awards were presented to winning chefs and bartenders, as well as the Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to restaurateur Leonard Hew.

In the past, the event has doubled as a fundraiser, with proceeds supporting The Ritz-Carlton Culinary Scholarship. This year, however, organizers decided to earmark the funds for hurricane relief, splitting them between the Red Cross and the Marriott Disaster Relief Fund.

Frederic Morineau, Executive Chef at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, expressed his delight at the amount of money raised on the night.

“With ticket sales, the raffle and live auction, we raised over US$75,000 – more than last year,” he said. “We are most grateful to the restaurants that participated, the staff who volunteered their time and the generous guests who bought raffle tickets and bid in the auction. It was a very successful night for a great cause.”

