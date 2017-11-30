It is that time of the year again, when the water at Camana Bay will be lit up by festive lights, courtesy of the Cayman 27’s Annual Parade of Lights Show on Saturday. What’s Christmas without this celebrated event?

If you’ve never attended the Parade of Lights before, you really must make the effort to go. People of all ages can’t help but be filled with the seasonal spirit after experiencing the impressive gospel choir (singing holiday favorites), the intricately decorated boats and the mandatory visit from Santa.

The theme this year is “Christmas Movies” and boats will be tasked with coming up with colorful design concepts to claim the prize. There are two categories for entry every year: 30ft-and-over and 30ft-and-under.

Each category has the chance to claim the grand prize of $2,000. There is also a “just for fun” category. The boats will be judged by an esteemed judging panel, looking for originality and creativity, the “wow” factor and overall impression. The Cayman 27 hosts will be on hand to interview the judge’s reactions and report back in-between hosting the annual holiday event.

For those who cannot make it down to Camana Bay to enjoy the festivities in person, they can tune in to Cayman 27 to catch all the action, which kicks off from 6 p.m. The Cayman 27 Facebook page will also come to life with live streams, images of the boats and of course, some commentary from the hosts.

What could be better than being on an island, surrounded by colorfully lit boats, festive music and the gentle kiss of the welcome Christmas breeze for which we so anxiously wait every year?

There is something for everyone at this annual event. Santa and his sleigh will be on hand for photos with the kids, so they can emphasize just how nice they’ve been this year. Follow the signs to find the North Pole!

For those interested in coming over by boat, dock space is limited so book your space early. It truly is an unforgettable night of lights, entertainment and a bit of Christmas magic.