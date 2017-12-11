British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason held a music workshop on Friday for students from John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School, Red Bay Primary School and Triple C School.

Mr. Kanneh-Mason was in the territory with his sister, Isata Kanneh-Mason, to perform at a cello and piano concert held by the Cayman Arts Festival on Saturday at the Agape Family Worship Centre.

Mr. Kanneh-Mason was the 2016 BBC Young Musician of the Year, and Ms. Kanneh-Mason was in the Piano Category Final of the 2014 BBC Young Musician competition.