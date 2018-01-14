Letter: Protect Cayman’s waters

My family and I have been coming to Grand Cayman for over 30 years for the holidays and thoroughly enjoy it.

This past visit, it was really apparent to me something needs to be done with respect to protecting the waters, the creatures and the reefs from too many tourists that have no clue or respect.

Our family took our regular trip out to Stingray City, and to our dismay there were way TOO MANY PEOPLE and TOO MANY BOATS. Suggestion to the powers that be: Charge everyone that uses the water for swimming, snorkeling, scuba diving, etc., a $25 fee that would go to the Department of Environment to preserve the protected reserve areas, along with maintaining the dive marker balls and so on.

Several other island countries have done this for years, and if people want to use the water, yes, its another ding, but one that would go for the good of preserving the island for the future!

This would include anyone, including cruise ships, and just like the tags you purchase for the Kittiwake, you would receive a tag for the year identifying you as having paid your fee!

Mary Johnson