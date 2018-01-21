Esso hit by armed robbers

The Barcam Esso on Shamrock Road was robbed by two armed men around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, the Royal Cayman Islands Police reported.

The men escaped with a quantity of cash in a dark-colored, compact vehicle heading toward central George Town.

The suspects were both described as being around 6 feet tall. One was of proportionate build and was wearing blue jeans and a plain, white t-shirt. The other man was stocky and wearing all black.

Anyone with information should call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.