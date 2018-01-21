Magnitude 4 earthquake reported in Cayman

An earthquake, measuring 4.0, was reported in the Cayman Islands Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey, which tracks seismic activity, the earthquake occurred offshore, 45 miles southeast of East End, at a depth of 4.3 miles.

The earthquake was reported to have happened around 10:22 a.m.

No reports of damage have been received.

This is the second earthquake reported in the vicinity this month. On Jan. 9, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Honduras triggered a tsunami scare that impacted the Cayman Islands.

Sunday’s earthquake did not trigger a tsunami alert.