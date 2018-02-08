Cayman International School hosted its inaugural “International Night” on Wednesday to embrace and celebrate the wide variety of cultures and nationalities that are represented at the school.

The school’s students and staff body, which consist of more than 30 nationalities, turned out for the Olympics-themed evening.

Much of the junior school were involved in the event, which began with an opening ceremony where the students paraded through the school grounds to the front of the Arts and Recreation Centre building, waving flags to represent many different nationalities and cultures.

Following that, parents, teachers and children were all invited into the ARC to enjoy cuisines of many nations, including Australia, Italy, Great Britain, Mexico, and, of course, the Cayman Islands.

Members of the school’s steel pan band provided entertainment throughout the night, performing songs such as “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” and “Havana.” Alongside this, there were a variety of different activities, games, music and dancing that people were able to enjoy.