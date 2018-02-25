The Cayman Islands bid farewell Saturday to Governor Helen Kilpatrick, who will complete her tenure as governor next month.

In true island style, Cayman’s community paraded its vessels along the shore of Seven Mile Beach, starting at Public Beach and ending in front of the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort. The fleet review was a first for the islands.

Ms. Kilpatrick, who took up the post of governor in September 2013, waved at onlookers from the deck of a 56-foot catamaran. – Photo: Pamela Webster