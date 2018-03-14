Attempted robbery on Seven Mile Beach

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service dispatched officers to the scene of an attempted robbery near Lizard Run Drive on Seven Mile Beach shortly after 9:40 p.m. Tuesday night.

Two male juveniles were reportedly walking along the beach when they were approached by another male who appeared to be in his teens. The third male told the pair of beach-walkers that he had a gun, but he kept his hand concealed underneath his shirt.

The suspect allegedly demanded a cellphone from the two males, who refused to hand over the phone.

He then left the location on foot. Nobody was harmed and no personal belongings were taken, and no gun was brandished by the suspect or seen by either of the victims, police said.

The suspect is described as being young and dark-skinned in complexion, and he was wearing a dark-colored shirt and bright-colored shorts.