CIMPA awards recognize cream of Cayman’s marketing professionals

The creative minds behind some of Cayman’s most distinctive ad campaigns came together Friday night for the third annual awards dinner of the Cayman Islands Marketing Professionals Association.

The dinner, held at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, lauded advertising and marketing professionals for their creativity, their ingenuity and their impact on the local community.

The event was hosted by Kafara Augustine and Marc Babin.

Two entrants – Marriott’s Anchor & Den Restaurant and Vagabond Media Group – won two awards each, while Tower Marketing representatives won Creative Professional and Marketer of the Year.

Catherine Healy, chair of CIMPA, said this year’s dinner had 51 applicants across the nine categories, and she lauded the community for coming out to support the talented professionals of Cayman.

“The competition was pretty tough and it was difficult for the judges to shortlist only four per category,” Ms. Healy said. “One of the categories had nine applications, so there are quite a few people in our community who aren’t here tonight even though everyone produced such amazing work.”

Marriott’s Anchor & Den won for both Brand of the Year and Website or App of the Year, while Vagabond Media took home the prize for Video of the Year and for Agency of the Year.

Property Cayman won Campaign of the Year and Wall Creations won Community Impact of the Year for its “The Griffin Christmas Card” campaign.

Tower Marketing’s Delano Myers was named by his peers as Creative Professional of the Year, and his peer Kirsty MacGeoch was awarded Marketer of the Year.

Lustic Life’s Sophie Prior was named the organization’s Rising Star of the Year.

CIMPA will hold its annual conference on Sept. 25 and 26 at the Marriott, and Ms. Healy thanked everyone in attendance for the work they do and for supporting the work of their competitors.

“All of you who have been shortlisted, you represent the best of what the island has to offer and you should be very proud of the work you’re producing,” said Ms. Healy of the group of award nominations. “We hope you use tonight to celebrate that whether you receive an award or not.”