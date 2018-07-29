Reshaping of Dart’s coastal land progresses

Bulldozers are sculpting and reshaping a large area of land bordering Seven Mile Beach as the Dart group makes headway on a series of projects.

The developer was recently granted approval for a $1.5 million water sports center next to Tiki Beach, which will provide a home for Red Sail Sports. The restaurant itself has been absorbed into the neighboring Kimpton Seafire resort and is being renovated and used as an events venue.

Significant work is also taking place on a network of vehicle, pedestrian and cycle paths to create access through Dart’s properties to the beach.

A section of the old West Bay Road, transferred to Dart as part of the deal that led to the construction of the hotel and bypass road, has closed and is being transformed into a landscaped path.

Meanwhile, preparations are continuing on the neighboring plot of land to shape the site that will host the KAABOO music festival early next year.

Part of Raleigh Quay, the road that intersects the Kimpton and the festival site is being redeveloped, and will serve as an access road to an expanded parking area in front of Tiki Beach and the new Red Sail Sports facility.

A 24-foot beach access path will allow pedestrian and vehicle access to Seven Mile Beach in the same location.

Separate parking areas are also planned on the opposite side of the event site and across the Esterley Tibbetts Highway.

Some of the work now taking place, including the closure of a larger stretch of the old West Bay Road, has been planned since Dart agreed on a land-swap deal with government as part of the National Roads Authority agreement.

Work has accelerated in preparation for KAABOO and in an effort to upgrade the facilities and accesses around the Kimpton.

The Central Planning Authority approved an application in May for utilities and parking infrastructure, including space for nearly 2,000 vehicles and two security huts for the festival site.

Last month, multiple applications were approved for the water sports center, the renovation of Tiki Beach and the beach access path.

In its submission to the CPA, Dart wrote that the works comprised a “comprehensive design solution” to enhance the experience of visitors and tourists in and around the Kimpton Seafire resort.

“The various components support the resort’s continued success as Grand Cayman’s newest luxury resort while improving the access and public enjoyment of the surrounding beach area.”