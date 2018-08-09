Delta was crowned Premier Champions of the Tradeview Markets Corporate Summer Touch Rugby League for the second year in a row with a near perfect season. Losing only 1 out of 12 games, they reigned supreme and set the standard for everyone else to aspire to.

Boasting a roster that other teams could only look at with envy, it was perhaps their never say die attitude that stood out.

Captain Riley Mullen said, “It was probably our toughest season yet with some really exceptional competition in the league, we are very pleased and lucky to have finished at the top.”

Their main rivals, SteppingStones, were the only team to not be beaten by Delta, securing a win and a draw against them. This must have proven frustrating to the ‘Stones as it was some of their other results that let them down. Although they too only lost one game, it was the three draws that finally killed their challenge. They will be looking for revenge on the upcoming finals day, and Captain Morgan Shelver will be busy drilling the team between now and then.

Genesis Trust came third, some way behind the main two and beating FFP Under 17s by just a point.

In the Invitational Division (division 2) it was Maples1 who claimed the top spot, claiming 50 points out of a possible 52. Such was their dominance that KPMG1, who also had an excellent season, were 9 points behind.

Maples1 rarely looked troubled by the opposition, scoring multiple points with their fine contingent of women players (who score double in this division). They came down a Division this year but will likely gain promotion back to the Premier Division next year.

A special mention must go to the teens of Titan Development Titans. This Under 15s side struggled in the early season to put a game plan together, but under the coaching of Scott McCarty they started playing structured, fast touch rugby. Energy is never an issue at that age, it just needed to be channeled. They will be a real danger on finals day.

Another honorable mention goes to the golden oldies of Heineken. Boasting a male average age of 51.6, they continue to defy the years, and coupled with an injury list as long as a (broken) arm, they stood up well and were competitive in most of their games. Their female players really held it together for them.

The Recreational Division has not concluded yet, but Grant Thornton stands at the top of the table. They are a well-balanced touch team who have swept all before them so far.

AON lie in second place.

The Corporate Summer Touch Rugby League 2018 finals day competition is set for Aug. 25, and promises to be a feast for touch rugby enthusiasts.