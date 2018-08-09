Police arrested a 22-year-old man from East End Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, following a July 31 stabbing of a man on Sea View Road in East End.

The victim in the case remained in the intensive care unit of the Cayman Islands Hospital Thursday, where his condition was described as stable.

According to a press release issued by the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service following the attack, the victim was standing outside a residence when a man known to him approached on a bicycle, stabbed him and left the scene.

The arrested man remained in police custody Thursday evening while investigations continue.