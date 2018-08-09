WaterMark condos approved for Seven Mile Beach

The Central Planning Authority has approved plans for a $177 million, 10-story luxury condo complex on Seven Mile Beach. The complex will be linked by a new pedestrian bridge over West Bay Road to a three-story building featuring a restaurant, a spa and guest suites.

The WaterMark development includes 54 units, ranging in price from US$5 million to US$24 million.

There were no objections to the plans at Wednesday’s planning meeting. Michael Meghoo, architect for project developer Fraser Wellon, said he had consulted extensively with neighboring property owners before finalizing the design.

The apartments will be built close to Public Beach between the Avalon and Harbour Heights condominium developments.

Kim Lund of RE/MAX, one of the realtors licensed to sell the properties, said The WaterMark would set a new standard in luxury in Grand Cayman.

“WaterColours was the gold standard for Seven Mile Beach and this takes it to a whole other level,” he added.

The WaterMark development features 12 swimming pools, including four rooftop pools. The ground level will be raised with parking underneath, similar to the setup at the neighboring Kimpton Seafire resort. The ground floor features a library and owners lounge, according to the plans.

A second building, semi-circular in shape, will be linked by a bridge, giving residents access to the spa, fitness center, yoga studio and other facilities.

That structure, a mixed-use commercial building, will also include a restaurant that is open to the public, as well as “back of house” facilities for the condos. The upper floor includes 19 guest suites that are only available to residents of The WaterMark.

The development continues a growing trend of taller buildings on Seven Mile Beach, since Mr. Wellon’s nine-story development, WaterColours, broke the mold when it opened in 2014.

Since then, Dart has built two 10-story structures for the Kimpton hotel, and planning approval has been granted for several other projects of that height, including a proposed Hyatt hotel at Pageant Beach and the condo complex Aqua at the southern end of Seven Mile Beach.