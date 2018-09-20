​Seven Mile Swimmers look forward to third anniversary

Seven Mile Swimmers will be celebrating its third anniversary in November.

The celebrations will top off a year of achievements for the club, including several personal best times, attending swim meets on and off islands, and participating in the CIASA 5K, Flowers One Mile and UANA 5K open water swims.

“We are continuing to grow and evolve as a swim team and have made so much progress since becoming registered with CIASA as the ‘New Kids on the Blocks,’” the swim group noted in a press release.

“Coach Darren Mew has a vision of where he wants his team to go in terms of progress and achievement. We are on track, and with continued hard work and committed swimmers we will reach our goals,” the release stated.

In the annual Swimathon in June, medals for the most laps swum in age groups went to Elaine Whitefield (adults), Jasmine Lambert-Wragg (girls 13-14), Harper Barrowman (girls 11-12), Ben Coak (boys 9-10), Will Sellars (boys 11-12), Grace Harlowe (girls 8U) and Libby Lindley (girls 9-10).

In July, Seven Mile Swimmers joined forces and competed as “Cayman Swim Clubs” with Stingray Swim Club and Special Olympics at the 2018 Tar Heel States Invitational at the Aquatic Centre at Greensboro, North Carolina.

In April, SMS traveled to the Rowdy Cup Open in Winter Haven, Florida, where age group trophies were won by Phin Ellison (boys 9-10), Will Sellars (boys 11-12) and Jasmine Lambert-Wragg (girls 13-14).

The most recent meet was the Summer Finale at the Lions Pool. High point Trophy winners were Jessica Drysdale (girls 9-10), Andre Massias (boys 9-10), Sophie Ackerley (girls 13-14).

The end of season awards party was held on July 1 at the George Town Yacht Club with trophies awarded to Libby Lindley, female swimmer of the year; Danny Kish, male swimmer of the year; Abi Anderson, best sportsmanship; Teagan Nash, most improved; and Will Sellars, best swim of the year. Every swimmer received a certificate signed by Coach Mew.

With summer now over, the swimmers are back in training. A team building session was held on Saturday, Sept. 8 at the Lions Pool where new team members got to know and train with the whole team.

The team building session was followed by the first taste of open water with swimmers attending the Foster’s Food Fair IGA 400 and 800m Sea Swim. Taking home age group trophies were Girls 9-10: 1st, Libby Lindley; 3rd, Sierrah Broadbelt. Girls 11-12: 2nd, Harper Barrowman. Girls 13-14: 3rd, Jasmine Lambert-Wragg. Boys 11-12: 1st, Will Sellars. Women 30-39: 1st, Elaine Whitefield.

SMS President Dean Wragg commented that the 400 meter open water swim is a great way to introduce younger swimmers to open water swimming.

This year the club plans to focus on technique and progression, attend all local swim meets and sea swims together with International meets selected by Coach Mew.