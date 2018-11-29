Little Cayman has two medical evacuations in two days

A woman in Little Cayman who sustained a head injury following a motorcycle accident was evacuated early Thursday morning to Grand Cayman by the Air Operations Unit. The medical evacuation from the sister island was the second in a week, according to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

Police said the woman was riding a motorcycle on her way home at around 2:30 a.m. when she fell and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

The Little Cayman Health Centre staff informed police of the situation. Medical staff and equipment were taken on board the helicopter for assistance, police reported.

The helicopter landed on the cricket pitch on Grand Cayman’s Huldah Avenue with the woman around 6:15 a.m.

“The patient was immediately handed over to the EMS personnel awaiting their arrival, and taken directly to the hospital for further medical treatment,” RCIPS reported.

Another woman, who experienced decompression issues while diving, was also transported via helicopter from Little Cayman to Grand Cayman Tuesday evening. She was handed over to medical personnel in Grand Cayman around 6:40 p.m. that day.

“Medevacs from Little Cayman are rare, but two within the space of two days is unprecedented,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks, head of specialist operations.

“We hope that this continues to be a rare occurrence but are really pleased at the same time that the AOU was able to efficiently render critical assistance in these life threatening situations.”