Last Saturday saw the end of the first PwC Junior Circuit tournament of 2019, organized by the Tennis Federation of the Cayman Islands and played at the Cayman Islands Tennis Club courts.

The tournament included competition in three age divisions: 10 and under with eight entrants; 14 and under with 14 entrants; and 18 and under with six entrants.

In the 10 and under age division, Noah Mitten provided the first glimpses of a potential future Cayman Islands tennis star as he won the title, defeating Alex Linkowski 6-2, 6-2 in the finals.

Lea Neverilova defeated Ricardo Reis 7-5, 6-4 in the battle for the third place, and Andrew Jacques prevailed over newcomer Mico Samson with 6-2, 6-3 to win the consolation tournament.

In the 14 and under division, with a large field of players, Albert Berksoy proved to be the toughest competitor as he triumphed over Rafael Wejbora with a 6-4, 3-6, 10-5 win in the finals.

In the match for the third place, Jake Fagan managed to squeeze the victory over another talented young man, Jay Jackson, 7-5, 6-4. In the consolation finals, Phoebe Claybourn won a very even match against Alex Grover, with 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

After numerous attempts last year, Lauren Fullerton finally succeeded in defeating the reigning champion in the 18 and under division, Jake Booker, with a score of 6-2, 4-6, 7-5. These two young people demonstrated a great level of junior tennis and a winning spirit to the last point of the match.

In the battle for third place, Jakub Neveril overcame Zach Jackson 6-4, 6-0 and Willow Wilkinson claimed the consolation title by defeating Ricardo Douglas 6-0, 6-1.

The next tournament will be held Feb. 22-24 at the Tennis Club courts.