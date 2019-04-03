Police responded to an incident at Cayman International School Wednesday morning and took six students to Cayman Islands Hospital after they had been exposed to chlorine vapours.

The students are not believed to have experienced serious injuries.

The students, who are all in Grade 8 at Cayman International School, were in the pool changing room at the Camana Bay Sports Complex Wednesday morning when they began to feel ill.

The students experienced coughing and nausea, and officers from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service responded to a call shortly after 9:30 a.m. The students were transported to the hospital, and a police spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon that they do not appear to have serious injuries.

A statement issued by Dart and Cayman International School indicated that the students will be kept at the hospital for monitoring and that their parents were staying with them Wednesday.

“The fire department gave the all clear for air safety,” said the joint statement. “However, CIS has cancelled swimming classes for the remainder of the day as a precautionary measure.

“Health and safety of children and all who use the pool is the first priority for Cayman International School and Dart. The Dart maintenance team is doing a full assessment of the equipment to investigate the incident.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Environmental Health told the Cayman Compass Wednesday afternoon that department officials had been apprised of the incident and that they would be sending an officer to the facility to investigate.