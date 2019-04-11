Seward pleads guilty to stealing from Tennis Club

Former tennis pro Robert Todd Seward pleaded guilty to a slew of charges related to him stealing thousands of dollars from the Cayman Islands Tennis Club.

The matter had been scheduled for trial in April, but his attorney Prathna Bodden asked to adjourn the case until this week, indicating at the time that her client would plead guilty.

Seward faced 18 counts of theft, uttering forged documents, converting criminal property, and concealing criminal property. He was initially accused of 72 counts of forgery, theft and obtaining property by deception, but an amended indictment was presented to the court on Thursday.

He pleaded guilty to some of the charges, including that he stole $116,398 from the Tennis Club between March 2017 and January 2018. He also pleaded guilty to forging cheques, withdrawal slips and other documents that he used to steal from the Tennis Club.

The defendant pleaded guilty to other charges, including one that he stole US$8,856 from the Tennis Club by writing cheques in the club’s name payable to him.

Seward is scheduled to be sentenced on April 24 at 2 p.m. A trial for his not-guilty pleas was not scheduled.