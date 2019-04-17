Cayman Key Clubbers shine at Florida leadership conference

Forty-five Key Clubbers attended the annual Florida District Education and Leadership Conference in Orlando earlier this month, at which the Cayman Islands was named the most outstanding division.

The attendees from Cayman, who included students from Cayman Prep and High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Triple C School, joined more than 2,200 Key Clubbers from the Florida district to celebrate service and the achievements during the Key Club year.

The Key Clubbers took part in district officer elections, underwent club officer and member training, and listened to keynote and motivational speakers. During the conference, there were also individual and club awards for dedication to service, zone caucuses, and social events.

Lieutenant Governor Leah Robinson from the John Gray High School Key Club helped ensured that all the Key Clubs on island worked together to make the Cayman division outstanding. She was named the Most Outstanding Committee Chair and received the Leader of Leaders award and Outstanding Lieutenant Governor award. The new Lieutenant Governor Dayanah Sobrun was pinned at the awards banquet.

John Gray High School Key Club received numerous awards, including first place for the Single Service award, tying with Cayman Prep; the Governor’s Citation award; the Pride Report Submission award; the UNICEF banner patch and the Keys to Educate banner patch.

Club secretary Jada Whorms was recognised for her dedication to submitting monthly pride reports on time and was awarded Distinguished Secretary. Club member Carson McField was the only Key Clubber presented with a Distinguished Member pin for completing more than 85 hours of service.

Cayman Prep and High School Key Club brought home three division awards; first place for the Single Service award, tying with John Gray; third place for the Major Emphasis award; and first place for the Kiwanis Family Involvement award patch.

They were also presented with the Governor’s Project banner patch and the UNICEF banner patch. The Cayman Prep and High Key Club president Zolla Jones earned the Distinguished Club President award and club secretary Dinara Perera was recognised for submitting monthly pride reports on time.

St. Ignatius Catholic School Key Clubber Alle Ann Sobrejuanite won first place for the Club Video award. Also from St. Ignatius, Key Clubber Samruddhi Tagalpallewar won first place for Club Poster award. The club secretary Nilakni Jayasekera was recognised for submitting monthly pride reports on time.

Triple C High School Key Club was presented with a Club Membership Growth award. Club secretary Krista Buck was recognised for submitting monthly pride reports on time.

Clifton Hunter High School Key Club was presented with a Club Membership Growth award.

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman sponsored the 45 Key Clubbers to attend the April 4-7 conference.

If you would like to find out more information about Key Club, visit www.keyclub.ky.