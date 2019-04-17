Driver charged with cyclist’s death

Defendant remanded in custody until May 3

A George Town man appeared in Summary Court on Wednesday charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

Wilfred Ellington Myles Jr., 28, was charged with driving a motor vehicle dangerously on North Church Street on Monday, April 15, and, by doing so, causing the death of Ignacio ‘Nacho’ Kirzner.

The case was transmitted to the Grand Court for mention again on Friday, May 3.

Police were notified of the fatal incident around 5:30 a.m. Monday and Myles was arrested 15 minutes later.

Kirzner, 21, was riding a bicycle at the time he was struck. A citizen of Argentina, he had been in Cayman less than two months.

Myles was also charged with driving while disqualified, taking and driving the vehicle away without the owner’s consent, driving a vehicle for which the license had expired in November 2017, and which had no certificate of roadworthiness.

Myles was further charged with driving without insurance.

The Crown indicated that more charges might be brought. Defence attorney Jonathon Hughes applied for bail, which was opposed by Crown counsel Scott Wainwright.

Magistrate Grace Donalds refused bail, remanded the defendant in custody and set the matter for mention in the higher court.