NEW: Tennis club manager gets 6 years 8 months for thefts

Robert Todd Seward, 48, was sentenced on Tuesday to six years, eight months’ imprisonment after pleading guilty to thefts and other financial crimes against the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, where he had worked as general manager and tennis pro for over nine years.

He was responsible for managing the day-to-day finances of the club.

The thefts occurred during a period of just under three years and involved a total of CI$280,908, starting in January 2015.

One indictment concerned a total of $116,398 and Justice Michel Wood accepted that this amount had been repaid.

Three guilty pleas were entered to charges of uttering a forged document — forging the club treasurer’s signature. One of the banks where the club had accounts accepted that they had failed to make proper checks when Seward presented cheques for various withdrawals.

On this basis, the bank repaid the club $81,000.

The judge imposed different sentences for the various thefts, making them concurrent with the highest term of four years, eight months.

The judge said the single aggravating feature was the forging of the treasurer’s signature and he made that sentence of two years run consecutively, for the total six years, eight months.

Defence attorney Prathna Bodden spoke in mitigation. No reasons for the thefts were given.

Seward told investigators that he had intended to repay the money, saying it was stolen for an investment scheme in Cayman. However, he refused to name the recipients of the cash payments or to provide details of the nature of the investments.

Crown counsel Toyin Salako conducted the case for the prosecution.

Arrangements have not yet been made for a confiscation hearing.