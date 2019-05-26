Students at John Gray High School in George Town were confined to their classrooms Friday afternoon while police searched the school campus for a man who had assaulted a woman nearby.

The suspect, who reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife, scaled a fence and entered the school property in an effort to evade officers who had been called to the scene.

Police officers searched the campus on Academy Way while school staff kept the students inside their classrooms.

Once police determined that the suspect had left the school site, the all-clear was given at John Gray.

Police tracked the man to an address on Miss Keppie Lane, off Goring Avenue, and arrested him there on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. He was later released on police bail.

The hunt for the man arose after the victim reported shortly after 1pm Friday that she had been assaulted by a man known to her. She told police the assault had happened just outside the UCCI and CIFEC campuses, according to a Royal Cayman Islands Police Service statement.

Police said the woman sustained “minor scrapes and lacerations reported to have been caused by a knife”.

She left the scene in a private vehicle and police and other relevant agencies subsequently spoke to her, the RCIPS said.