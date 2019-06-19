Tropical wave nears Cayman on Friday

A tropical wave south of Puerto Rico is expected to move into the Cayman area Friday evening, bringing scattered showers through Friday night, according to the National Weather Service.

The rains should not last long, however. Forecasters anticipate a lower chance of rains, 30%, on Saturday and Sunday, as well as partly cloudy skies.

A high-pressure system should result in increased winds and wave heights Friday. The National Weather Service is expecting winds between 15 to 20 knots and has issued a small craft warning for Friday.

Cloudy skies hanging over Cayman Wednesday and Thursday were the result of a separate weather system that is moving east, away from the islands.

The cyclonic flow was located near central Cuba, extending into the Cayman area on Wednesday. Anticyclonic wind flow countered the strength of the system, and forecasters expected it to weaken through Thursday.