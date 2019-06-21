Car flips in two-vehicle accident

Update:

Police report that Friday’s two-vehicle accident involved a BMW heading northbound and a Subaru heading southbound.

The driver of the Subaru was making a right-hand turn onto Compass Drive and overturned, RCIPS said.

“The drivers of each vehicle were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries; there were no passengers in either car,” a police statement read.

Original text:

A two-car accident outside Kirk Office on North Sound Road resulted in multiple injuries on Friday around 1:30pm.

Compass staff saw at least two people being transported for medical attention. A black car flipped over into the Kirk Office parking lot, while a white car ended with its front smashed into two trees lining the sidewalk.

Police at the scene did not offer further details.