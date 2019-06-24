Police name drowning victim

The Royal Cayman Islands Police Service have released the name of the man who died Friday in a water-related incident. He was Gerald Doyle, 77, of Massachusetts, USA.

Doyle, a visitor to Cayman, died in what police described a “possible drowning incident” at a resort on Seven Mile Beach. He was given first aid at the scene and was later transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said they were investigating the incident.

The death is the eighth water-related fatality in Cayman this year.