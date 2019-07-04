Turtle found in net euthanised due to injuries

A juvenile loggerhead turtle found floating in a net off Barkers Beach had to be euthanised because of its injuries, the Department of Environment said Thursday.

Officials said the turtle was found by a local resident who was walking along the beach. The resident called 911 and the animal was recovered and transported to Island Veterinary Services.

The DoE said doctors determined that two of the turtle’s flippers, one front and one back, were too damaged “beyond their ability to heal”, so they euthanised the turtle.

St. Matthew’s Veterinary School offered to perform a necropsy at no charge.

The DoE said the procedure would help in determining whether any other factors played a part in the turtle’s injuries, including such things as the ingestion of plastic, as well as identifying its sex.

Such cases occur regularly.

“Since this time last year, we’ve had at least four turtles found dead due to entanglement in fishing line or fish pots,” a DoE spokesman said in an email.

But sometimes there is a happy ending.

“We had the amazing story of Ebb the turtle,” the spokesman said, “found stricken in November and released in March after having fully recovered following a combined effort by DoE staff, St. Matthew’s veterinarians, Island Vets and turtle farm veterinarians.”