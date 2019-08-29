7‑storey hotel approved for Seven Mile Beach

The Central Planning Authority has approved an application for a $20 million, seven-storey hotel on the northern end of Seven Mile Beach.

The four-star hotel, which will be called The Shores, is being developed by Libanon Corporation.

The company originally submitted a plan for a 10‑storey hotel, but that was rejected by the CPA in March, which at the time determined that the size and scale of the initial plan was not in keeping with the character of the area.

The latest plans, however, have won the approval of the authority.

The developers say the 140,000 square feet, 129-bedroom building will be a business hotel, catering for a niche market that they say is not adequately served in Cayman.

The Department of Tourism endorsed the creation of the hotel, stating in response to the application, “The addition of a business hotel is a welcomed concept to join the world-class tourism and hospitality sector that currently exists across all three of the Cayman Islands.”

According to the plans, the hotel would stand 97 feet high, some 33 feet below the maximum zoning height.

It will be located next to the Paul Howard Community Tennis Courts, north of the Renaissance condos on West Bay Road.

More than 70 people, many of whom were objectors, attended a meeting of the CPA on Wednesday when the revised application was heard.