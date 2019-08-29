UPDATED: Brac airport re-opens

Update: Charles Kirkconnell International Airport in Cayman Brac was back in operation Friday morning, after a private plane had an aborted takeoff and became stuck on the runway Thursday morning.

A Cayman Airways flight from Grand Cayman touched down at the airport at 7:38am, and another flight, at 9:15am, departed on time from the Brac.

The airport’s runway was shut down when the private jet aborted its takeoff and ended up blocking the runway at 11:40am on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident, but crews were unable to move the plane from the runway immediately.

According to the Cayman Islands Airports Authority, the plane had experienced a malfunction of the landing gear.

Original story: Cayman Brac’s Charles Kirkconnell International Airport’s runway was closed Thursday after a private aircraft aborted its takeoff.

The Cayman Island Airport Authority reported that the incident involving the departing private aircraft occurred at 11:40am.

The plane remained on the runway late Thursday afternoon, leading to the cancellation of a number of Cayman Airways flights.

The authority, which owns and operates the airport, said the aircraft aborted its takeoff safely and there were no reported injuries.

Airport personnel working to remove the disabled plane from the runway throughout Thursday afternoon.

In a statement, Cayman Airways said it had to cancel five flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac.

The airline added an extra flight for Friday and was in the process of rebooking affected passengers.

“At this time it is not certain when the removal of the disabled private aircraft will be completed, but Cayman Airways will update passengers if further schedule changes and/or cancellations become necessary,” the airline stated.

The airports authority said it would provide more information when it becomes available.