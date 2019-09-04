$12,000 reward offered for information on turtle poachers

A reward of up to $12,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest of those poaching wild turtles or selling wild turtle meat, according to a press release issued Wednesday by the Cayman Turtle Centre and Cayman Crime Stoppers.

It comes on the heels of a 3.5‑foot wild green sea turtle shell being found in West Bay. It is suspected the shell came from a poached turtle. The Department of Environment continues to investigate the remains, according to the release.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 and Cayman Turtle Centre is offering an additional $2,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Miami-based anonymous Crime Stoppers line at 800‑8477.