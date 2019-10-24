Deceased voters will be removed for referendum poll

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell has confirmed that deceased electors will be cleared off the voters list being used for the Referendum Day poll.

A total of 45 deceased voters are still on the 1 Oct. electors register. This list, which contains 21,217 registered voters, will be used for the 19 Dec. referendum vote on government’s proposed $200 million cruise berthing and cargo project.

Howell told the Cayman Compass that those who have died since 2 July will not appear on the list for the day of the vote.

“A day or two before Referendum Day, the Registering Officers will strike off all persons who are deceased for the lists used at the polls,” he said.

Howell said that systems are in place to preserve the integrity of the poll.

“The Elections Law calls for our polling staff to be satisfied of the identity of voters before issuing them a ballot paper,” Howell said. “Further, it is an offence to give false information to the polling staff, which is punishable by a fine of $500 or to imprisonment for six months.”

The deceased voters were identified in the Elections Office updated electors list that was released on Monday for public review, which will become valid 1 Jan. 2020.

The new list, as of 18 Oct., outlines a total of 21,382 registered voters, which reflects an additional 220 voters who were added to the list. However, these new voters will not be eligible to take part in the referendum.

The list also removes 54 ineligible voters, including 45 who have died since 2 July 2019. This list will be made official on 1 Jan. and will be valid until March.

The deadline for submitting claims and objections for the new list is 5pm on 8 Nov.

In cases where an individual becomes ineligible to vote after 8 Nov., they will, by law, remain on the Official List of Electors until the next list comes into effect on 1 April 2020, the Elections Office said in a statement on Monday.

Anyone who registered to vote between 3 July and 1 Oct. can review the list on the Elections Office, website www.elections.ky, or in print at post offices.

Key Elections Office Referendum Day dates

Deadline for postal ballot applications: 7 Dec.

First issuing of postal ballots: 5-8 Nov.

Mobile voting: 10-13 Dec.

Application forms for postal and voting can be found on http://www.elections.ky

Referendum Day process

Polls are open from 7am to 6pm

Vote counting to start at 9pm at a central location

Official results expected by 3am