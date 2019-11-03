Air circulation issues impact WORC office operations

Workforce Opportunities & Residency Cayman (WORC) is shifting locations temporarily on Monday after a problem with air circulation at WORC’s main office in Elgin Avenue.

The office was partially closed at least twice in October. On Friday, members of the public waited outside and had access to limited services as WORC set up temporary work spaces on the front lawn of the Elgin Avenue building.

WORC is temporarily offering work permit, status and permanent residency services on the first floor of Apollo House West, on Mary Street. Parking will be available in the WORC designated parking lot across the street from the building, according to a WORC press release.

Customers seeking Visitor Visa and Visitor Extension services from Customs & Border Control (CBC) can visit the existing Visa Office section of the Elgin Avenue building. Public accommodations will be limited again to a covered area outside.

“During this temporary period, WORC and CBC request the publics’ understanding and patience as there may be some delays in service,” according to the statement.

Efforts are underway to return to full building use as soon as possible and the public will be notified once services are able to resume, according to WORC.

[Original story]: Some members of the public were turned away from the Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) Elgin Avenue office on Friday.

“It is an inconvenience,” said one woman, who declined to give her name, as she and her husband were given a ticket to return Monday for work permit services.

Air circulation issues prompted the closure of the office, according to a WORC and Customs and Border statement.

A temporary tent was set up in the courtyard of the building to offer some services to the public while the problem inside the building was being addressed.

“Customers can expect delays as there will be limited services offered on the outside by both agencies, such as application drop offs and extension stamps. At this time, only check transactions will be accepted,” the statement said.

A WORC official told the Cayman Compass on Friday that management is hoping to have the problem sorted out for operations to resume without hinderance on Monday.

However, the official said, it is unclear if that will happen.

In the interim, on Friday, WORC and CBC staff collected applications and cheques for deposit, but no cash, credit card or debit transactions were conducted.

This was second time in two weeks the building was affected by circulation issues.

On 24 Oct., the office was closed, and no services were offered to the public.