A police officer was taken to the hospital Thursday after two squad cars collided in Bodden Town.

The incident is currently under investigation, according to a police statement issued Friday.

The two cars were responding to a report around 4pm when they crashed into each other on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Agricola Drive.

The police statement said the vehicles had been travelling when they collided.

One of the drivers, police said, sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital and was later discharged.

The other driver of the second police car was not injured.