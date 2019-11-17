Downpours fail to dampen Christmas spirit

There was no raining on the heady display of yuletide cheer at Camana Bay Saturday night as hundreds gathered for the annual Christmas tree lighting event at the Crescent.

With the flip of a switch, thousands of twinkling lights flickered on the tree, much to the delight of those on hand for the official kick-off of the holiday season at the Camana Bay Town Centre.

The tree lighting has become an annual tradition for Camana Bay as it heralds the start of weekly festivities, giveaways and opportunities to give back, according to a Dart statement.

The event featured live entertainment from local musicians and dancers, and a special holiday market was also hosted prior to the start of the tree lighting event.

The Cayman Youth Choir, Church of God Chapel of Children’s Choir, Cayman Music School and the Cayman Islands National Dance Company were among those entertaining the crowd of eager Christmas enthusiasts.

The next Christmas-themed event at Camana Bay is the Parade of Lights, which is set for 7 Dec. The parade features brightly illuminated boats sailing through Camana Bay Harbour.

Upcoming events

Frozen 2 premiere benefitting the Camana Bay Christmas Give

Thursday, 21 Nov., 6 pm, Camana Bay Cinema

Pink Ladies Annual Christmas Bazaar

Saturday, 30 Nov., 2-5 pm, the Arts & Recreation Centre

Cayman National’s Parade of Lights

Saturday, 7 Dec., 6 pm, the Crescent

Visual Arts Society Christmas Craft Market

Saturday, 14 Dec., 10 am-5 pm, the Paseo