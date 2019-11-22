5 arrested in late-night operation at port

The Customs and Border Control Service arrested five people at the George Town port Thursday night for various work and other offences, according to a CBC press release.

Officers searched sections of a vessel, crew members and their cabins, imported vehicles, cargo and other individuals working at the port. “Detector dogs” were also used during the operation, the CBC said.

“The operation was to heighten CBC border security efforts by executing actions to better identify and understand the threats, to deter or lead to the seizure of narcotics, weapons, undeclared goods, thus disrupting transnational, organised criminal activities, and contributing to improving security” at the port, CBC Deputy Director Jeff Jackson said in the release.

No other details on the operation were provided. Investigations continue and the CBC is working “very closely” with the WORC agency in relation to the offences.