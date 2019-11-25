The National Trust for the Cayman Islands has confirmed it has filed for judicial review of government’s decision to proceed with a referendum on the $200 million port project before an updated environmental impact assessment is completed.

In a statement issued late Monday evening, the Trust said it was not satisfied with government’s response to the legal letter it issued two weeks ago outlining its concerns about the project and its environmental impact.

The Trust pointed out that it delivered in confidence a letter to members of the Cayman Islands government expressing its concern with the project’s potential impacts on sites of environmental and historical significance, and again calling for updated information to be released to the general public prior to the referendum.

“The National Trust values the close working relationship it has with the Cayman Islands Government and therefore does not take this decision lightly,” the statement said.

It said it has not taken a stance in favour of or against the port project and believes that there is currently insufficient information to do so.

“The National Trust’s request is that prior to proceeding, further studies such as an updated Environmental Impact Assessment be performed, and the resulting information made available to the general public before the referendum is held,” it said in the statement.

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman issued a similar letter to the government advising of its intention to take legal action on the referendum. CPR said it is in the process of reviewing the government’s response to its concerns.

Both entities said they will seek a stay of the 19 Dec. referendum until the matter is dealt with.

“The National Trust is duty bound to its members and to the general public to act as the guardian of matters of the environment and places of historical significance and has been doing so for over 32 years. The Trust stands proud of all its achievements to date and remains fully committed to preserving all that makes Cayman Islands unique,” the statement said.