New app for bus passengers

A new smartphone app is making it possible for some passengers to check the location of their bus. Set up by a group of public transport drivers, the K-Bus app has been launched, initially with nine buses.

The app allows users to track their bus, saving them time waiting by the roadside.

Luke Berry, of the Cayman Islands Public Transport Operators Assocation, said the longer term goal was to get every bus on the island hooked up to the app.

“The more the merrier as far as the customer is concerned,” he said.

The technology is fairly simple.

“You download the app and it gives the location of the buses that are on it,” he said.

Berry, who has been a bus driver for 28 years and currently plies the number one and two routes along West Bay Road, said the app had proved popular with younger commuters.

“It works good but the elder people don’t really use it. They don’t really care for that stuff.”

Berry said he believes the service from bus drivers is generally good and encourages more people to use public transport to help with traffic congestion.

He believes the app can help with reliability and give passengers more flexibility.

But he recognises the need for more bus stops and printed timetables.

“One of the things we also want to support is to have proper bus stops where we can load and unload. As it stands at the moment, it is a little bit random because we don’t have sufficient bus stops.”