Scammers pose as government COVID workers

LIVE: For the latest updates on the coronavirus, follow our live blog.

Government is warning the public not to be taken in by an apparent scam in which individuals are trying to gain access to homes by stating they are government workers sent to “spray” residences for COVID-19.

According to an alert sent out on a WhatsApp group chat for residents of Prospect, two people reportedly went to a person’s home in the area, claiming to work for government and stating that they were going to spray the home.

A statement from the Government Information Service, in response to queries about the scam, said government was “keen to dispel all attempts by any individual to take advantage of this uncertain time and people’s vulnerability”.

“In instances such as this, we would also encourage the public to verify propositions claiming to be related to coronavirus through a second source. If it doesn’t sound right or they haven’t heard about it before from a reliable source, they should contact either the Flu Hotline (1-800-534-8600 or 947-3077) for medical advice or the NEOC Hotline (1-800-534-6555) for non-medical advice,” the statement said.

The Compass has reached out to the RCIPS for determine if they had been alerted of the scam and is awaiting a response.

Full coverage: Coronavirus