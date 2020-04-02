Q&A: Ask the Experts – HSM Chambers

Have questions about how COVID-19 impacts your immigration status? Are you an employer wondering what coronavirus restrictions mean for your businesses’ ability to hire workers on work permit? Now’s the time to have your questions answered.
Ask the experts from HSM Chambers today at 11am and send your questions straight through.
If you value our service, if you have turned to us in the past few days or weeks for verified, factual updates, if you have watched our live streaming of press conferences or sent an article to a friend... please consider a donation. Quality local journalism was at risk before the coronavirus crisis. It is now deeply threatened. Even a small amount can go a long way to sustaining our mission of informing the public. We need our readers’ financial support now more than ever.