Shut liquor stores and restaurants

In my humble opinion, if that is the goal and reasoning with the pool cleaners (which I fully support by the way!), then we should be closing up the liquor stores and restaurants too for now.
Nobody is going to die by not having liquor right now or eating canned food and crackers during this time or cooking their own meals at home.
This would drastically reduce the amount of people on the roads and out there in the community spreading germs.
Essential means essential if that is what we are going by!
Amanda Vierra
