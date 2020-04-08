Grateful for government’s efforts

Headline this morning (30 March), ‘4 new cases of coronavirus confirmed Sunday’. And not a one on Cayman Brac [one case confirmed since then], the nearest you can get to heaven on earth! For past two months, here in West Palm Beach, Florida, people were not taking the threat of this COVID-19 plague seriously.

People flocked to Florida’s beaches to sun and play together, and suddenly – finally – only yesterday after the virus had been here for eight weeks, Governor Ron DeSantis (a close pal of President Trump) finally mandated a ‘stay at home’ order.

Too little and much too late to curb the contagion of this pandemic virus. The Cayman Islands government is acting in the best interests of her citizens. We are thankful during this frightening year that ‘He hath founded it upon the seas’ and pray He will deliver us from the valley of the shadow of death.

Nan Socolow