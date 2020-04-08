Will Caymanians be able to come home?

I’m writing as a concerned Caymanian who is overseas due to a death in the family.

I have contacted several airlines and have not been able to return home in the timeline that is indicated by the Cayman government.

My wife is five months pregnant and I have a 5 year old. We have been quarantined in Quebec, Canada, for about three weeks now. We are wondering why the UK is the only concern.

We have many kids and Caymanians all over the world. Are exceptions being made for Caymanians?

We have watched all [the press] conferences and nothing has been mentioned about this.

Kindu Ebanks