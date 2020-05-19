Cayman’s COVID-19 tally has increased to 111 as 17 new positive results were reported Tuesday by Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee at government’s coronavirus press conference.

The announcement came as more people were expected back in the community Tuesday with Cayman entering its next stage of reopening the economy.

All 17 newly confirmed cases were found through the screening programme that began three weeks ago. Two people who tested positive were from Cayman Brac and two were inmates at Northward prison.

Overall, there were 1,182 results reported. Lee also said that 12 people are symptomatic and 43 are asymptomatic. There are currently no patients hospitalised due to COVID-19 and 55 people in Cayman have fully recovered.

“As we open up the economy, please don’t let your guard down,” Governor Martyn Roper said.

Governor Martyn Roper encouraged the public to put the numbers in perspective.

“It is over four days and we have to sort of bear that in mind,” he said.

While two more people in Cayman Brac tested positive — bringing the Brac’s total to three — Premier Alden McLaughlin reiterated the Sister Island is in good shape and indicated restrictions will remain eased.

“The assessed risk is much lower for the Brac. In Grand Cayman, there are still significant numbers of people who have the virus,” he said. “It’s not alarming. I think we’re at 1.4% of those tested, testing positive. But it’s not the same in Cayman Brac at all.”

Several retailers on Tuesday were allowed to open their doors for the first time in nearly two months as part of government reopening the economy and some in the construction industry were allowed to return as work as well. Also on Tuesday, beaches were reopened only for exercise and fishing was allowed in Grand Cayman.

“As we open up the economy, please don’t let your guard down,” Roper said.

Flight to Philippines sold out

Roper confirmed Saturday’s scheduled British Airways flight from Grand Cayman to Manilla, Philippines, has been sold out. The flight will transit through London.

He said his office continues to try and organise other flights as well.

“We continue to work on BA airbridges, as I said last week,” Roper said, adding that there will be Miami flights scheduled as well, although no date as been set for either the Miami flight or the airbridge to the UK. These will be out-bound flights only and no passengers will be allowed to travel into Grand Cayman on these flights as the government isolation facilities are at capacity.

He said there has been “no progress” on flights to Jamaica and Nicaragua.

LA resumes Tuesday

Lawmakers are set to return to the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, the premier said.

A number of key pieces of legislation relating to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Caribbean Financial Action Task Force (CFATF) reports will be debated in the LA.

The upcoming bills include the Stock Exchange Company (Amendment) Bill, the Monetary Authority (Amendment) (No.2) Bill, the Virtual Asset (Service Providers) Law, 2020 and the amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code.

Visiting security team remains isolated after “borderline positive”

Roper confirmed Tuesday that one member of the 12-person team visiting Cayman from the UK to assist with Cayman’s COVID-19 battle and hurricane preparedness tested “borderline positive” for coronavirus.

The team of nine military personnel and three civilians includes medical planners, logistics experts and security advisors, Roper has previously said.

The team was isolated upon entering Grand Cayman and will remain isolated for approximately 10 more days due to the positive result.

Airport not likely to open 1 September

The Premier, responding to a question from the press, confirmed that Cabinet said the Owen Roberts International Airport would not open before 30 August.

While that technically means the airport could reopen as early as 1 September to international flights, that date is a moving target and depends on the situation in other jurisdictions like the United States.

“Given what I and everybody else is seeing in the United States, a September 1 reopening date is not looking good,” he said.

“If the virus continues to rage around us, how can we open our borders?