The Governor’s Office confirmed Friday that the Cayman Islands general election will be held on 26 May next year.

This will be the second general election to be held under the one person, one vote single-member electoral district system.

“The Cayman Islands has a proud history of fair, well run democratic elections, with high levels of voter participation,” Governor Martyn Roper said in a statement announcing the election date. “I am confident that the Elections Office will continue this practice in the 2021 General Election.”

Candidates will contest seats in 19 constituencies, as defined by 2015 Electoral Boundary Commission’s report.

The Legislative Assembly will be dissolved on 29 March, in accordance with the Constitution.

The issuing of writs will be done on 22 March, while the notice of nominations will be carried out on 29 March.

Nomination Day is set for 7 April.

The official announcement of the 2021 election also included a timetable of the events leading up to voting day.

Leader of the Opposition Arden McLean told the Cayman Compass, “It is the practice that general elections are announced one year in advance. I therefore expected no less at this time.

“If, like was done in 2004 because of Hurricane Ivan, we have to postpone elections due to the coronavirus, we will have to discuss that; that in itself will require an amendment to the Constitution.”

He added, “The furthest thing from the people’s mind right now is general elections. Everyone is more concerned with their well being and financial stability.”