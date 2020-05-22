Police officers test positive for COVID-19

Two uniformed police have officers have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release issued Friday evening by Government Information Services.

Both officers are asymptomatic and are in isolation.

The results came by way of government’s screening programme for frontline personnel. A number of frontline and essential workers have tested positive in recent weeks, including those at supermarkets, restaurants and retail shops. Government leaders have said they expected to see more positive results as they’ve ramped up testing.

“Following news of the positive results we have worked closely with the Public Health Department to facilitate their usual investigations including risk assessment and contact tracing. Our ultimate goal is to ensure that we remain ready to serve and protect the people of the Cayman Islands,” Police Commissioner Derek Byrne said in the release.

Chief Medical Officer Dr. John Lee announced eight new positive results Friday at the government COVID-19 press conference. It brings the total number of positive results in Cayman to 129, with 67 active cases, 61 people fully recovered and one death.

Byrne said all spaces have been robustly sanitised in the department where the officers who received the positive results are employed. Social distancing protocols are also being strictly enforced across the RCIPS to reduce the chance for the viral infection to spread. In addition, persons who worked closely with the COVID-positive officers in the last three days have been recommended for testing.

“In addition we have implemented daily sanitisation protocols through our building janitorial functions and fleet management services. The health and wellbeing of our personnel remain of utmost importance and we thank Public Health for their work and guidance in assisting us.”