Economy should be fully opened

I find it very sad that our people are divided over the dangers of COVID, and the response of our government.

This began as a well-meaning humanitarian response, when a seriously ill Italian tourist was brought ashore from a cruise ship that had been denied safe harbour in other countries.

It is easy to be wise after the event but, knowing the risk, the paramedics at the scene should have had hazmat suits to bring the patient ashore.

Health City should then have put him in full isolation, with their staff [using] personal protective equipment.

We know what happened next and the port and airport closure was a good decision.

However, there were no subsequent deaths or overload of hospital resources.

The closure of the economy could therefore be considered a knee-jerk reaction, though no doubt our government was following [World Health Organization] guidelines.

The consequences have been devastating as closure of the economy caused job losses and the deportation (‘repatriation’) of guest workers that put them at risk elsewhere. This was not Caymankind.

Throughout the lockdown, the government has been presenting negative statistics (cases, tests) and this has caused great anxiety. It would have been more reassuring if they had told us the good news each day that no one was dying, and no one was in [the intensive care unit] or seriously ill with COVID.

I hope the government gets the economy opened up soon before people realise that the emperor has no clothes.

Matthew Thomson