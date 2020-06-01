Using face masks can cause a health issue

While more studies and information are becoming available on the real impact of COVID-19 on our health, no research or explanations have been done or provided regarding the use of masks. Newspapers reported two young boys 14 and 15 years old died last month in China because they were performing physical activity at school while wearing masks.

When we were locked down at Level 5 [maximum suppression], about a month ago, we could go to the supermarket without a mask, but now while at Level 3 [moderate suppression], they won’t let you in without one. Going from Level 5 to Level 3 means that the virus is disappearing, and the situation is not as dangerous as before. So, why must we wear a mask now while a month ago the professionals were saying that homemade masks were not protecting us?

Also, a mask covers basically three-quarters of our faces. Lots of laws have been written to ensure security and recognition of people. What if tomorrow a thief enters my home, or I am attacked? “Did you notice anything that can help us identify the person?” “Yes, he wore a mask.”

The mask is a physical barrier that causes you to re-breathe the carbon dioxide that you expel (which is basically the trash of your body), impeding fresh air from reaching your lungs. When you live and work in an environment full of carbon dioxide your body doesn’t work well, you can experience headaches, lack of focus, etc.

I saw a person the other day who was fighting between her mask and glasses because the vapor of her breath spread on her glasses and she couldn’t see. What if something like this happens while you are driving or while you’re flying an aircraft?

Also, what is the psychological impact on young kids? For how long will we need to use masks? The world has been through many worse crises, why are doing this now? Is this really the kind of world that we want to live in? Is this the world that we want for our future generations?

It is everybody’s responsibility to ask these questions. We should not always blindly accept what we are told without questioning its validity. There are two sides to every story. I hope the government and the press will look into this and provide appropriate answers.

Annalisa Tombolato