2 arrested, 750 pounds of ganja seized at sea

The Cayman Islands Coast Guard arrested two men and seized more than 750 pounds of ganja after officers intercepted a boat off Grand Cayman on Tuesday morning.

According to a press release from the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service, shortly after 6am Tuesday, a Coast Guard vessel was conducting border security patrols when officers spotted a white boat with two men on board, approximately 14 miles off shore.

“As they approached the vessel, it moved off at a high rate of speed and the men began throwing packages overboard,” police said.

The boat came to a stop shortly afterwards and was intercepted by the Coast Guard vessel.

The men on board were taken into custody, and several packages containing suspected ganja were recovered from the ocean and the vessel, with an estimated weight of more than 750lbs, the RCIPS said.

The men, aged 33 and 36 of West Bay, were arrested on suspicion of possession of ganja with intent to supply and importation of ganja. They remained in custody Wednesday evening as investigations continue.