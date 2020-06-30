Stabbing charges sent to Grand Court

Renaldo Taylor, 18, appeared in court Monday after being charged in relation to an alleged stabbing on Friday night. He livestreamed on social media what appeared to be the bloody aftermath of the incident.

A North Side man accused of livestreaming the aftermath of an apparent stabbing on Friday night made his initial Summary Court appearance on Monday, 29 June.

Renaldo Taylor, 18, has been charged with wounding causing grievous bodily harm with intent, and wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Taylor on Friday appeared on a social media livestream video of a bloody scene after the alleged stabbing. In one video he can be seen with blood on his bare chase and stating that he had to defend himself.

The charges Taylor faces are considered category A crimes, which mean they cannot be heard before a court lower than the Grand Court. During the 29 June proceedings, the charges were transferred from the Summary Court. No pleas were entered and Taylor was remanded into custody. He is expected to return to court on 17 July.

The injured man was taken to the hospital and treated for his stab wounds. He has since been released.

Cayman Compass is not publishing the videos due to their graphic nature.